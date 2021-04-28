Scott Foley Dramedy ‘The Big Leap’ Ordered to Series at Fox

Liz Heldens-created series is described as “an innovative show-within-a-show”



After a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox has ordered the Scott Foley-starring dramedy pilot “The Big Leap” to series, the broadcast network revealed Wednesday.



Created by “Deception” mastermind and “Friday Night Lights” alum Liz Heldens, the “big-hearted, rowdy dramedy” follows “a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.”



Based on a U.K. reality format, “The Big Leap” is described as “an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age” and “a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.”



Along with Foley as Nick Blackburn, the dramedy stars Simone Recasner as Gabby Lewis, Ser’Darius Blain as Reggie Sadler, Jon Rudnitsky as Mike Devries, Raymond Cham Jr. as Justin Reyes, Mallory Jansen as Monica Sullivan and Kevin Daniels as Wayne Fontaine, with Piper Perabo as Paula Clark and Teri Polo as Julia Perkins.



The one-hour series is executive produced by Heldens along with Jason Winer, who directed the pilot, and Sue Naegle.



“The Big Leap” is a co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.



The show joins Fox’s lineup of new series for the 2021-22 season, which includes “Fantasy Island,” “Our Kind of People” and “This Country.” In terms of returning series, Fox has renewed “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North” and “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34), and canceled “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing” and “Next.” The shows currently awaiting a decision are “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident.”