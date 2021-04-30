’19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar Arrested by US Marshals

No specific charges were made public



“19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar was arrested by federal officers on Thursday and is currently being held in Arkansas jail.



According to Washington County records, Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time. No specific charges have been made public, with the arrest report simply stating “hold for other department.”



Duggar is set to appear in federal court on Friday.



Thursday’s arrest is not Duggar’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, the Arkansas car dealership where Duggar works was raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents as part of a federal investigation. At the time, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to local news station KNWA that an investigation was ongoing but would not say whether or not Duggar was involved.



A family spokesperson later denied that any member of the Duggar family was actively under investigation.



Duggar was one of the many stars of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” for nearly a decade. The show, which chronicled the lives of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their many offspring, was canceled in 2015 after Josh admitted to having sexually abused five teenage girls when he was a teenager. Two of his sisters, Jessa and Jill Duggar, later came forward as two of his victims.



