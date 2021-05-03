Sen. Collins Defends Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney Against GOP Attacks
Published
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Sunday pushed back at intraparty attacks against Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.Full Article
Published
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Sunday pushed back at intraparty attacks against Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.Full Article
CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) about the backlash her fellow GOP lawmakers Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz..