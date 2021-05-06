Twitter suspends 'From the desk of Donald J. Trump' account
Twitter suspended the account "From the desk of Donald J. Trump" for its affiliation to the former president Thursday.Full Article
The @DJTDesk account had been posting messages from Trump’s new website on Twitter
Twitter is taking its permanent ban..
Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following his comments pertaining to the Capitol Hill..