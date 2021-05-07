White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to Step Down Next Year

Psaki said Thursday that “it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now”



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week she isn’t likely to stay in her role past next year.



In a Thursday interview with her former Obama administration colleague David Axelrod, the current press secretary explained, “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now.”



She elaborated, saying she wants to spend time with her children, although she thinks she has a “great job” that will “be hard” to leave.



“I don’t want to miss moments. I don’t want to miss things and I’m very mindful of that as well,” she said.



Under former President Barack Obama, Psaki served in a number of communications roles. Axelrod, who is now with CNN and chatted with Psaki for the network’s “Axe Files” podcast, was a senior advisor to Obama.



Psaki, like Axelrod, also worked at CNN for a time, though she left her gig as a commentator to join President Joe Biden’s transition team after the 2020 election. She was subsequently named to his all-female communications team and began giving press briefings that were compared to those that took place under former President Donald Trump, with her briefings branded much more “normal” by relieved observers.



Listen to Psaki’s “Axe Files” conversation here.