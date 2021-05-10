Caitlyn Jenner, former reality TV star, Olympic gold medalist, and now a Republican gubernatorial candidate in California, has stated that she supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.Full Article
California Immigrants Needs Path to Citizenship, Says Aspiring Governor Caitlyn Jenner
