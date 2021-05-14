A lottery winner who bought a winning $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket at a California gas station accidentally washed away the ticket in the laundry. Thursday was the last day to redeem the prize.Full Article
California Woman Loses $26M Winning Lottery Ticket in the Laundry
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Woman claims $36 million winning ticket 'lost in the wash'
New Zealand Herald
The winner of a US$26 million ($36 million) California Lottery prize may have literally washed the chance of a fortune down the..
More coverage
Winning lottery ticket worth $26 million destroyed in laundry, store manager says
KTLA
The mystery woman who bought a $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket nearly six months ago put the ticket in the laundry and it was..