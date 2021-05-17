Henry Golding Joins Ninja Clan in First ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer (Video)

Henry Golding becomes a member of an ancient Japanese ninja clan called the Arashikage in the first teaser trailer for the “G.I. Joe” movie spinoff “Snake Eyes.” Watch the embed above.



“Snake Eyes” opens in theaters and IMAX on July 23.



“Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, “Warrior” headliner Andrew Koji plays Storm Shadow, “Ready or Not” actress Samara Weaving stars as Scarlett, and “Money Heist” breakout star Úrsula Corberó stars as the Baroness.



“Snake Eyes,” the third live-action film based on the “GI Joe” toy line, will focus on the origins of the fan-favorite character known for his masked face, black commando uniform and ninja training. Robert Schwentke, the director of “Red” and “R.I.P.D.,” directed “Snake Eyes” for Paramount and Skydance.



“Beauty and The Beast” screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produced the film. Jeff Waxman is executive producing. Hasbro/eOne and Skydance co-produced, while MGM co-financed.



The story centers on Snake Eyes’ origins where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan. According to “G.I. Joe vs. Cobra: The Essential Guide,” the Arashikage worked as shadowy assassins for generations, using deception to earn their keep as ninjas, as well as developing a reputation for being able to perform impossible tasks.