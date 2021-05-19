Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Star in Daina O Pusic’s ‘Tuesday’ for A24

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in Daina O. Pusic’s debut feature film “Tuesday” at A24, the company announced Wednesday.



Lola Petticrew will play the role of Tuesday, co-starring as Louis-Dreyfus’ daughter in the film. Actor and playwright Arinzé Kene has also joined the cast.



Described as a mother-daughter fairytale, the plot of the film is being kept under wraps. The project was developed with BBC Film, BFI and Gingerbread Pictures.



Producing alongside A24 are Ivana MacKinnon for Wild Swim Films, Helen Gladders for Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill for Record Player Films. BBC Film joins A24 as co-financing partners, alongside BFI awarding funds from the National Lottery, and Cinereach.



Daina O. Pusic is an award-winning Croatian writer and director based in London. In 2015, her short film “The Beast” premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and subsequently screened at over 30 festivals. Her follow-up project, a comedy short called “Rhonna & Donna,” was also selected for Telluride in 2016 and went on to win a host of awards. Pusic is represented by Marnie Podos at Under New Mgmt.



Louis-Dreyfus was most recently seen as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Solider.” Louis-Dreyfus is represented by CAA.



Petticrew was most recently seen in the Irish comedies “A Bump Along the Way” and “Dating Amber.” Petticrew is represented by Hamilton Hodell.



Kene is represented by Curtis Brown and Brillstein Entertainment.