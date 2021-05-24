Nearly 150 people arrested at massive Southern California beach party that went viral on TikTok
Dubbed "Adrian's Kickback," the party at Huntington Beach was declared an unlawful assembly by police, who arrested 149 people.
A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California..