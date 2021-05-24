Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Teaser: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie Come Out of Hiding to Save Mankind (Video)

Marvel Studios dropped the teaser trailer for the Chloé Zhao-directed “Eternals” on Monday, introducing fans to the full ensemble of supernatural warriors leading the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.



Opening in theaters Nov, 5, Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes “an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants,” per Marvel.



“The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.”



Watch the trailer above, set to Brenda Lee’s “End of the World,” to see the “Eternals” emerge from hiding to interfere in the ways of humans for the first time ever in order to save the world.



“We have watched and guided,” Ajak (Hayek) says in a voiceover throughout the video, which shows clips of each of the Eternals assisting mankind in some way while living out their very long lives in the shadows. “We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered — until now.”



Toward the end of the trailer, we get a full group shot of the Eternals team all together, a powerful image of the forces of good preparing to defend the humans who know nothing about them. But the true close comes with an adorable scene showing all the Eternals eating together, wondering who could take over as the leader of The Avengers.



The release of Marvel’s “Eternals” will come after the July 9 premiere of “Black Widow,” which is debuting in theaters and on Disney+, and the Sept. 3 arrival of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”