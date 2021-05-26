Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Play Spider-Man Villain Kraven the Hunter in Solo Movie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio announced on Wednesday.



The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic “Spider-Man” villain. J.C. Chandor is directing “Kraven the Hunter.” The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.



Born into Russian aristocracy, Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter is an obsessive big-game hunter who was introduced as a Spider-Man villain in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #15 (1964). According to Fandom, Kravinoff began his career using the typical tools of the hunter but over time he developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff took a herbal potion which enhanced his physical powers give him the strength, speed and senses to match a jungle cat. The potion also extended his life keeping his health and vitality for years to come.



“Kraven the Hunter” will be released on Jan. 13, 2023.



The actor’s credits include “Bullet Train” alongside Brad Pitt, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Godzilla,” Oliver Stone’s “Savages,” Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals,” which scored him a BAFTA Award nomination, Joe Wright’s “Anna Karenina,” and Dave Lizewski’s hit film “Kick-Ass.”



Taylor-Johnson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.