Senate Republicans Block Commission On January 6 Insurrection
Senate Republicans blocked the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed,..
CNN’s Jake Tapper reacts to Senate Republicans voting against a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US..