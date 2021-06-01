Taylor Swift Joins David O Russell’s Untitled Film at New Regency

Taylor Swift has joined the cast of David O. Russell’s as-yet-untitled film at New Regency that is currently in production, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Swift joins an already stacked ensemble that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and John David Washington.



Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but the film is based on an original idea from Russell, who is writing, directing and producing. It was previously reported that the film would be about the unlikely relationship between a doctor and a lawyer.



New Regency’s Arnon Milchan is producing the film along with Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.



This is Russell’s first film since 2015’s “Joy,” which starred Jennifer Lawrence. His other credits include “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle” and “The Fighter.” Bale and Russell previously worked together in the latter two movies.



Swift is an 11-time Grammy Award winner who most recently starred in Universal’s “Cats” as well as her own documentary for Netflix, “Miss Americana.” Swift released two albums in 2020, “folklore” and “evermore,” and has been busy re-recording all of her old music, following the sale of the master rights for her first six albums by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings to Shamrock Holdings, which the singer said she only learned about via a letter after the deal was completed.



Taylor Swift is repped by 13 Management.



News of Swift’s casting was first reported on Showbiz 411.