New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: Students May Not Have To Wear Masks When Returning To School In September
Published
Murphy made the comments during a visit to Bergenfield High School with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.Full Article
Published
Murphy made the comments during a visit to Bergenfield High School with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.Full Article
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says when students return to schools for in-person learning in September, there's a chance they may not..
Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he's not ready to lift..
Five school districts and 11 individual schools are still all-remote.