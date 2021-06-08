Here's what we know about the Mescal Fire burning southeast of Globe
The Mescal Fire burned more than 52,800 acres as of Monday on the San Carlos Apache Nation near Globe east of metro Phoenix.
The Mescal Fire began on June 1, about 7 miles northeast of Dripping Springs, and is fueled by grass and brush as well as drought..
Evacuations were ordered for Coyote Flats. Previous orders remained in place for Soda Canyon and those east of State Route 77..