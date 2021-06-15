Lisa Banes, ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Cocktail’ Star, Dies at 65 After Hit-and-Run Accident

Lisa Banes, an actress known for roles in “Gone Girl,” “Cocktail,” “A Cure for Wellness” and roles on stage and screen, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident. She was 65.



Banes was struck by a scooter or motorcycle in New York while crossing the street on June 4, an NYPD spokesperson told AP. Banes then died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.



The driver did not stop and police have made no arrests.



“We are heartsick of Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing,” a representative for Banes told The Guardian. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends… We were blessed to have had her in our lives.” A rep for Banes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



More to come…