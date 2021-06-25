Jared Padalecki Says He’s ‘Gutted’ No One Told Him About ‘Supernatural’ Prequel

*UPDATE (6/25/21 11:16 a.m. PT): *Jared Padalecki returned to Twitter Friday morning to assure “Supernatural” fans that all is well between him and longtime co-star Jensen Ackles. He wrote, “@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.” And for good measure, he capped it off with the “#spnfamily” hashtag. See his tweet below.







@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good.

The show is early in the process with miles to go.

We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

Bumps don’t stop us.

Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily



— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021



Dean Winchester might have died in the series finale of “Supernatural,” but even if he survived it sounds like he might have ended up dead to his brother regardless.



On Thursday, The CW announced plans for a prequel to the long-running supernatural thriller called “The Winchesters,” which will tell the story of Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith on “Supernatural”). And Jensen Ackles, who played Dean on the original series, is an executive producer on the project and will once again play Dean, this time via voiceover narration.



Great news for fans of the show who want more of it. But it turns out there’s someone Ackles should have called first: his co-star, Jared Padalecki.



“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever,” Padalecki said while quote-tweeting Ackles. Yikes.



A whole lot of fans immediately assumed Padalecki was just joking. That’s what I assumed too; I figured it was only a matter of time before he’ll also be announced to appear somehow in the new show. But Padalecki insists he’s being serious.



In response to a fan who said “this has GOTTA be a bad joke,” Padalecki said: “No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.” Double yikes!



I concede this could still turn out to be a bit, but at the moment it looks pretty sincere. Not a great start for the new “Supernatural” spinoff. Representatives for The CW didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap but as soon as we know something, we promise you won’t find out about it from someone else on Twitter first.







No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV



— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021







Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p



— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021



