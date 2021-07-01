The offices of the New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney have acquired indictments against the Trump Organization and finance chief Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg is slated to turn himself in on Thursday.Full Article
Trump Organization, CFO Indicted, CFO Slated to Surrender on Thursday
