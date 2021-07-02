Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg charged with 15 counts in alleged tax fraud scheme
Published
The company and Allen Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.Full Article
Published
The company and Allen Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.Full Article
The CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is now facing a daunting indictment of 15 felony counts over a 15-year..
Donald Trump's namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in a sweeping..