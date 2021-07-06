Cuomo declares emergency on NY gun violence
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday issued the first-in-the-nation Executive Order declaring gun violence in New York as a Disaster Emergency. (6 July)
Governor Cuomo declares disaster emergency on gun violence with first-in-the-nation executive order.
Times Square, May 8, 2021
The "first-in-the-nation" executive order came hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD..