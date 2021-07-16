Bad ‘Space Jam 2’ Reviews Draw Bitter Rebukes: ‘Space Jam Wasn’t Made for Your Old Ass’

The critical consensus on “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is that it’s an “abomination,” to which the audience consensus seems to be, “Well, what did you expect?”



The sequel to the ’90s cult classic, “Space Jam,” was unleashed Friday at theaters and on HBO Max to some not-so-glowing reviews, with critics panning it as “garish and soulless” and simply “pointless.” But many Twitter users think that anyone holding high expectations for the LeBron James-starring animated film needs to come back down to earth.



One Twitter commenter, @el_budget, had a concise response to anyone daring to take “Space Jam 2” seriously, writing, “Space Jam wasn’t made for your old ass. You’re looking for a Martin Scorsese film with Bugs Bunny playing the role of a point guard.”







Space Jam wasn’t made for your old ass. You’re looking for a Martin Scorsese film with Bugs Bunny playing the role of a point guard.



— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) July 16, 2021



More tweets highlight the absurdity of applying typical film criticism metrics to a children’s film, let alone one as intentionally wacky as “Space Jam 2,” including one highly circulated post from the popular parody site, The Onion.







Believe it or not, guys my age, Space Jam 2 wasn't made for you. So, don't ruin it for your kids by sitting in the corner as they watch and going full… pic.twitter.com/moS4q4bxXE



— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 16, 2021







I'm not interested in reading a 50 year old's in depth bad review on Space Jam



It's for the kids, man



— Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) July 15, 2021







Niggas writing reviews for a space jam movie like they went in expecting some a24 shit



— Stark (@StarkOnDead) July 16, 2021







6-Year-Old Debating Whether To See ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Following Negative ‘New York Times’ Review https://t.co/upudFnZFDA pic.twitter.com/JHyOv2yik8



— The Onion (@TheOnion) July 15, 2021



This tweet from @jessehawken does acknowledge some of the flick’s odd Warner Bros cameos that will certainly go over the average kid’s head. Unless they’re caught up on their Kubrick, that is.







Some of the reviews of SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY are missing the point. This movie wasn't made for grown ups, it was made for kids. And if there's one thing that kids today love, it's references to Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange



— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 16, 2021



The discourse surrounding the movie’s poor reviews led back to one inevitable question, “Was ‘Space Jam’ even good to begin with?” Some say no, that people’s nostalgia for the original Michael Jordan-starring 1996 film is obscuring their reception of the sequel.







Y’all gotta realize when nostalgia is taking over. Space Jam was not a great movie. Y’all were kids and Michael Jordan was just that much of a big deal in the 90s. Anything he was involved with was a hit.



— ……. (@PrinceHAK33M) July 15, 2021







this was always my thought. i bring this up when someone in their mid 30s tries to convince me otherwise. im like: this is the 9 year old you trine be Like Mike talking. https://t.co/3wbIiHa96j



— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) July 15, 2021







I really thought Space Jam's appeal to ppl was how ungood it was. I did not know ppl seriously view a movie where Bill Murray is backing down Porky Pig in the post as an exemplary piece of cinema https://t.co/sSskg6mmQK



— America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 15, 2021







I always thought the soundtrack was bigger than the movie pic.twitter.com/P9la8qVrFz



— Jah Complex (@JahComplex) July 15, 2021







so close to the spirit of the original Space Jam, which was big, sometimes witty commercial for Jordan shoes & the NBA? https://t.co/ArUMSbJkmg



— Dune, Where's My Car? (@velayrrah) July 14, 2021



“Space Jam: A New Legacy” sits at a 36% Tomatometer score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. “Space Jam” is also “rotten” though, clocking in at 44%. However, the latter’s audience score is a “fresh” 63%. Who knows? Perhaps the young “Space Jam 2” fans of today will be the crotchety “Space Jam 10” haters of tomorrow.



“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.