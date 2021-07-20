Tom Brady Cracks Election Joke, Drops ‘Sleepy Tom’ Nickname On President Joe Biden
Published
Tom Brady stepped to the podium at the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP brought some jokes.Full Article
Published
Tom Brady stepped to the podium at the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP brought some jokes.Full Article
Tom Brady brought jokes to the White House ... crackin' a funny about the election results that was so hilarious -- even Joe Biden..