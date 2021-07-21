Longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, Tom Barrack, was taken into custody on Tuesday for furtively acting in the US as a UAE agent. Prosecutors stated Barrack used his insider access to White House officials to provide UAE non-public information.Full Article
Tom Barrack, Top Trump Aide, Arrested for Illegal Lobbying
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump ally charged with acting as agent of foreign nation
Bleacher Report AOL
Tom Barrack, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, was charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United..
Tom Barrack charged by federal prosecutors
Bleacher Report AOL
More coverage
Trump's 2017 inaugural chairman charged with multiple felony counts of illegal lobbying, obstruction of justice, and false statements
Tom Barrack and two other defendants were charged with seven felony counts and accused of acting as unregistered foreign agents.
Business Insider