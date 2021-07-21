Tom Barrack, Top Trump Aide, Arrested for Illegal Lobbying

Longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, Tom Barrack, was taken into custody on Tuesday for furtively acting in the US as a UAE agent. Prosecutors stated Barrack used his insider access to White House officials to provide UAE non-public information.

