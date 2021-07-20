Mary Tyler Moore Documentary in the Works From Hillman Grad and Endeavor Content

A new documentary is in the works called “Being Mary” about the life of TV and comedy icon Mary Tyler Moore. The film has the full support of the Estate of Mary Tyler Moore, which will also finance and handle worldwide sales for the documentary film.



James Adolphus is set to direct “Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary,” and Lena Waithe of Hillman Grad Productions and Endeavor Content are partnering on the film as producers. The documentary expects to release in 2022.



Best known for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s that was a pioneering portrayal of a single, successful and professional woman on network television, “Being Mary” explores Moore’s personal and professional journey as a star, businesswoman and advocate. It aims to show how she helped revolutionize the portrayal of women in media and inspired people of all races, generations and economic backgrounds that they too were gonna make it after all.



“Mary Tyler Moore is an icon, mystery and an inspiration,” Waithe said on behalf of Hillman Grad Productions. “With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”



Producers on “Being Mary” are Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Andrew Coles of The Mission, Rishi Rajani of Hillman Grad Productions, and Ben Selkow and James Adolphus of Good Trouble Studios. Moore’s husband Dr. S. Robert Levine is executive producing.



“In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote: ‘The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms’…and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best. To have extraordinary and purposeful talents like Lena and James tell Mary’s story honors her in a way I know she would have treasured,” Dr. Levine said in a statement.



“We love Mary for embodying the modern woman on television and defining a vision of womanhood that continues to inspire generations of Americans. In ‘Being Mary,’ we honor that legacy by sharing her brilliant and nuanced life story. To have Lena and Robert’s support in this endeavor is both humbling and an honor,” Adolphus said on behalf of Good Trouble Studios.



