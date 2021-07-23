Morgan Wallen Speaks Out in First Interview Since Using a Racial Slur (Video)

Morgan Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” in his first interview since he was recorded using a racial slur.



In a short clip previewing the interview, Strahan suggested that some people might cite Wallen’s appearance the show as wanting to “clean up his image.” Wallen responded by saying, “I understand that. I’m not ever going to make everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth and that’s all I know to do.”



The interview comes months after the country music star was recorded using a racial slur. After Wallen and his friends returned home from a night out in Nashville, Wallen’s neighbor was alerted by the noise and began recording, eventually capturing a video of the event.







ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Country music star @MorganWallen sits down with our @michaelstrahan, in his first interview since he was caught on tape using a racial slur.



Watch the interview TOMORROW only on @GMA starting at 7am. pic.twitter.com/RPk9B2u6Zr



— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2021



Following the video’s release, Wallen apologized in a statement provided to TMZ, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”



Big Loud Records also suspended Wallen’s recording contract “indefinitely” for his actions. “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely,” the company said. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”



Wallen was set to be the musical guest last year on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” hosted by Bill Burr. He was uninvited from the show after he was seen in social media videos partying in Alabama without a mask on — in violation of the pandemic protocols expected of “SNL” performers.



Watch the clip of Wallen’s interview on “Good Morning America’s” Twitter above. The full interview with Morgan Wallen will air July 23 on “Good Morning America.”