'Lucifer' Season 6 (the Final, Final Season) Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

"Lucifer" is about to raise holy hell for the last time, as Netflix has revealed the premiere date for the sixth and final season of the Tom Ellis-led heavenly drama.



Announced by the devil himself during a virtual panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the debut date for "Lucifer" Season 6 is Sept. 10.



The series stars Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.



“Lucifer” aired its first three seasons on Fox before being canceled at that network and then quickly resurrected by Netflix, where it is streamed Seasons 4 and 5. The fifth season -- which was originally announced as the final, before Netflix changed its mind and ordered a sixth and REAL final -- was broken up into two halves, with the first premiering last August and Season 5B launching May 28.



And yes, Lucifans, Season 6 is the real and absolute final season of “Lucifer,” which has been through more than one resurrection on more than one platform. In fact, filming on the final season has already wrapped and Ellis is making peace with the separation from his long-time character.



"It was strange. I mean, most of Season 5 we thought was going to be the end of 'Lucifer,' so I spent a lot of time coming to terms with that during Season 5," Ellis told TheWrap in May. I was using that season to process it all and just appreciate everything that happened. Obviously, COVID sort of ruined it a little bit early and then the whole Season 6 of it was a surprise. But coming back and doing Season 6 was quite cathartic, actually, in a weird way. I was incredibly sad to finish, but I was also incredibly at peace because I felt like we'd finished the right way. I felt like we told our story, which is the most important thing. And I walk away from the experience with an abundance of new friends."



Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the DC Entertainment series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.



“Lucifer” is produced for Netflix by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.



Readers can find what showrunners Henderson and Modrovich told TheWrap about Season 6 here.