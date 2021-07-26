Naya Rivera's Ex Shares Moving Message He Sent Her About Their Son: He 'Knows He'll See You Again'

One year after "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was laid to rest, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a moving message to her on Instagram, telling her that the son the share misses her, but also reassuring her that the boy is "resilient, strong" and "doing OK."



Rivera disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru, California, last July. When the 4-year-old was found alone on the boat Rivera had rented, a massive search party was sent out, with Rivera’s body discovered floating in the lake five days later. Authorities told the media they did not suspect foul play and her official cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning. She was 33.



In his tribute, the proud father tells Rivera that their little boy is growing up to be "inquisitive," "sweet" and "funny" and that although he misses her, he "knows he’ll see you again."



In his tribute, the proud father posted photos of Josey as baby with his mom and another giving a thumbs up for the camera. In the lengthy caption, Dorsey tells Rivera that their little boy is growing up to be "inquisitive," "sweet" and "funny" and that although he misses her, he "knows he’ll see you again."



You can read the message in full below:



"A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon…



July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey.



The thumbs up…only a eemed [sic] right. I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet. Maybe it’s silly and doesn’t make sense to be doing this on IG and putting this out there, but so is this whole thing. So there’s that…



Fly high, Rest In Peace, knowing he’s doing ok…he’s being raised right, and he’s got a lot of family and people around him that love him, and you.



For everyone out there that’s gone through similar events of loss…you know there’s not really any words that make it better…we know some days are better than others…but know our hearts and energy are with you. We keep going, because that’s all we can do while being as strong as we can be."





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Ryan Dorsey (@dorseyryan)



