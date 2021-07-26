Olympics: Will Shaner Wins Gold Medal in Air Rifle Competition, Sets New Record

A 20-year-old Kentucky shooter won the United States' second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Will Shaner captured the U.S. shooting's first-ever gold medal in the men's 10-meter air rifle.

