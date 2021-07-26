A 20-year-old Kentucky shooter won the United States' second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Will Shaner captured the U.S. shooting's first-ever gold medal in the men's 10-meter air rifle.Full Article
Olympics: Will Shaner Wins Gold Medal in Air Rifle Competition, Sets New Record
Will Shaner of U.S. sets Olympic record winning gold in 10-meter air rifle competition
Will Shaner held off Chinese shooters Haoran Yang and Lihao Sheng and set an Olympic record to secure a gold medal in the men's 10m..