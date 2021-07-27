Colorado’s Anastasija Zolotic hopes her Olympic gold heralds new era for U.S. taekwondo
Published
Zolotic’s team is attempting to start a new era in an often-overlooked sport stateside, and she clearly intends to lead the way.Full Article
Published
Zolotic’s team is attempting to start a new era in an often-overlooked sport stateside, and she clearly intends to lead the way.Full Article
After Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, she gave praise and credit to..