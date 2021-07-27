Officer: Trump 'helped create this monstrosity'
In testimony before the panel probing the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a police sergeant blasted former President Donald Trump's description of the scene as "a loving crowd". (July 27)
Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell declared Donald Trump personally responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol.