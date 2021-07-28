Adam Kinzinger Says GOP is Toxic for Treating US Capitol Siege “Another Partisan Fight”

Adam Kinzinger Says GOP is Toxic for Treating US Capitol Siege “Another Partisan Fight”

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out other members the Republican party to refuse those that promote conspiracies regarding the US Capitol insurrection. Also, Kinzinger became emotional during his remarks to four police officers who were testifying.

