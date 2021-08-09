Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson Team for Comedy Show to Benefit 9/11 Charities

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are creating a star-studded comedy show at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12 to honor the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. The show will benefit 9/11 charities.



The show, titled “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years,” will feature Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Rony Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes, as well as Stewart and Davidson themselves. Tickets will be available on Ticket Master starting Friday.



“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” said Stewart, former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” in a statement Monday.



He and Davidson were joined by Dixon Talent’s James Dixon, WME’s Mike Berkowitz, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Tim Sarkes and Live Nation’s Geof Wills to create the event.



All guests must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and cell phones aren’t allowed inside.



Stewart has been an advocate for 9/11’s first responders for years and Davidson’s father, a city firefighter, died that day responding to the attacks.