‘Home Sweet Home Alone:’ Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson to Star in Holiday Film Set at Disney+

A new film is coming to Disney+ in the “Home Alone” franchise, a holiday, family and action comedy titled “Home Sweet Home Alone.”



Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell star in the new film, which will be directed by Dan Mazer (“Dirty Grandpa”).



“Home Sweet Home Alone” will begin streaming on Disney+ through 20th Century Studios on November 12.



“Saturday Night Live” star Mikey Day co-wrote the screenplay for the new film with “SNL” writer Streeter Seidell, with a story by Day, Seidell and John Hughes based on Hughes’ original screenplay for the 1990 comedy classic.



“Home Sweet Home Alone” follows the mischievous and resourceful young boy Max Mercer who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.



Hutch Parker (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”) and Dan Wilson (“Patriots Day”) serve as producers, with Jeremiah Samuels (“Stuber”) serving as executive producer.



