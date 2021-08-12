TLC Just Set Cringey 9/11 Special With the Long Island Medium Doing Readings for Victims’ Families

With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaching next month, many networks will be airing what will hopefully be respectful and poignant specials of one America’s darkest days. We doubt anyone would consider the one TLC has announced among those.



The Discovery-owned cable network has set a 9/11 special starring “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo, in which she will meet with victims’ families “to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones.”



The special, “Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11,” will air on Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. and be available on Discovery+ thereafter.



Some of the people for whom Theresa will give readings to include:



· The daughter of a flight attendant who let the world know there were terrorists aboard her flight

· The sister of the captain of NYC’s Ladder 3, who also lost a second brother to 9/11-related illness years later

· The daughter of the “Dust Lady” who was the subject of a much-circulated photo from the day of the attacks

· A woman who lost her dad because he was chaperoning a student on the flight that crashed into the Pentagon

· Two daughters of a woman killed while working for the military inside of the Pentagon

· The families of some of the passengers who were lost in Flight 93



The announcement of the special has already sparked outrage, given the extremely sensitive nature of a day where more than 3,000 American died in the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington D.C.







It's one thing for TLC, America's most repugnant cable network, to air psychic nonsense. But to use Sept. 11 victims' families for this bullshit? What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/c4gbBrhbTD



— Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) August 12, 2021