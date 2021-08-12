Ex Disney Channel Star Leigh-Allyn Baker Goes on Anti-Mask Rant at Tennessee School Board Meeting (Video)

“And if you catch COVID and end up on a ventilator, well, good luck Charlie.” Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, best known for the Disney Channel series “Good Luck Charlie,” has come under fire for slamming school mask mandates and spreading vaccine misinformation.



A video from a Tennessee school board meeting (the same one that erupted into a threatening, chanting mob) is making the rounds Thursday due to Baker’s anti-mask rant.



“My name is Leigh-Allyn Baker and I’m a California refugee,” she begins in the video, which you can see in the tweet below. “I gave up everything there: a really successful Hollywood career, television shows. I gave it all up for freedom and to come to this friendly place in Tennessee and be greeted with open arms and I love it here.







Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for playing Amy Duncan in #GoodLuckCharlie, speaks out against vaccine and mask mandates at a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/PKUttMqWj8



She continued, “I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations. I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption. So my children are those rare children that will just not be able to get the vaccine.



“And still, I would never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists can confirm. Anyway, the real part of the clown show is that you all think that you actually have the authority to mandate this.



“Because there are these books that I have and I have them as a gift for you: the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Federalist Papers and also the Bible. These guarantee my freedom and yours and our children’s to breathe oxygen.”



The video ends with much of the audience bursting into cheers and leaping to their feet.



In spite of Baker’s highly flawed (but unfortunately, popular) testimony, the Williamson County Board of Education approved a temporary mask mandate, which will begin Thursday and run until at least Sept. 12, according to the district.



Local reporter Brinley Hineman tweeted another video from the meeting that shows a man being escorted out by deputies for being “disruptive” with dozens of anti-mask parents following, including Baker.



Baker played Amy Duncan on “Good Luck Charlie” (who, ironically, happened to be a nurse) during the show’s run from 2010-14. The actress’ anti-mask, anti-vax views were well-documented on Twitter prior to making her account private — last June, she responded to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tweet asking Americans to “wear a mask,” with, “No thank you. It’s not law. Just an overreaching suggestion. But you do you.”



Baker’s bio currently reads: “The same pill that can save one person can kill another. Every body is different!! I support medical freedom and bodily autonomy.”



Baker’s views have disappointed more than a few “Good Luck Charlie” fans — see some reactions below.







NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!



My family loves Good Luck Charlie! https://t.co/Or2wLLATTt pic.twitter.com/GfxQIGxsUA



— Brent Thomas (@brent_thomas) August 12, 2021







Easily one of the wildest part of this article:



