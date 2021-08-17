U.S. To Recommend COVID Vaccine Booster Shots 8 Months After 2nd Dose
Sources within the Biden administration say the shots will be given eight months after your second dose.
The Biden administration is expected later this week to recommend that the majority of Americans get a booster shot eight months..
Sources within the Biden administration say the shots will be given eight months after your first dose. CBS2's John Dias has the..