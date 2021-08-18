COVID-19 booster shot for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines will be available Sept. 20
The White House on Wednesday unveiled plans for COVID-19 booster shots this fall for Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Dr. Mallika Marshall about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Colorado is already advising vaccination providers across the state to offer an additional dose of the Pfizer-Biontech or the..