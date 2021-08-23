‘AHS: Double Feature’ – FX Launches Fictional Radio Broadcast With Clues for Part 1, ‘Red Tide’ (Audio)

“American Horror Story” fans who can’t wait till Wednesday to start unraveling the mysteries in Season 10, “Double Feature,” were given a special gift by FX on Monday: the first of three fictional radio broadcasts that will feature clues, locations, and a few surprises from the first part of the season, titled “Red Tide.”



Per FX, “Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow an original character, Rose Flynn, as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666.”



The first chapter is available now to listen to above.



The full release schedule is as follows, per FX:



*Chapter 1—Monday, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET*



*Title:* American Horror Story: Double Feature | KPCD 666 CAPE RADIO: CHAPTER 1 – Season 10 | FX



*Chapter 2—Tuesday, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET*



*Chapter 3—Wednesday, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET*



As all good Ryan Murphy fans know by now, the 10th season of “American Horror Story,” titled “Double Feature” is split into two parts: the first half is called “Red Tide” and the second is named “Death Valley.”



Here’s the description for “Red Tide,” per FX: A struggling writer (Finn Wittrock), his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and their daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.



Now while listening to the fake radio broadcasts released by FX, keep in mind that these chapters apply to the plot and characters in Part 1, “Red Tide.” It’s unclear at the moment if or how the first part will weave into “Death Valley.”



Along with Wittrock, Rabe and Armstrong, “Double Feature” stars include Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and John Carroll Lynch.



“American Horror Story” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. The FX anthology hails from 20th Television.*

*

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” premieres Wednesday at 10/9c on FX.