The Supreme Court has blocked a new eviction moratorium that United States President Joe Biden authorized to keep hundreds of thousands of Americans from being forced into the streets. The decision was made after the Supreme Court argued that the administration and the CDC did not have authority to ban evictions.Full Article
Biden's New Eviction Moratorium Faces New Challenge as Supreme Court Blocks Legislation
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
CDC Issues New Eviction Moratorium
CDC , Issues New , Eviction Moratorium.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary eviction..
Wibbitz Top Stories
Biden Administration Says National Eviction Moratorium Will Expire Saturday
The White House says a Supreme Court decision is keeping it from extending the moratorium and is instead calling on Congress to..
CBS 2 New York