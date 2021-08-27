Biden's New Eviction Moratorium Faces New Challenge as Supreme Court Blocks Legislation

The Supreme Court has blocked a new eviction moratorium that United States President Joe Biden authorized to keep hundreds of thousands of Americans from being forced into the streets. The decision was made after the Supreme Court argued that the administration and the CDC did not have authority to ban evictions.

