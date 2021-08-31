Hurricane Ida brought death, destruction, power outages and floods to Louisiana
Hurricane Ida left behind a path of death and destruction, with more than 1 million homes and businesses without power and two people confirmed dead.
Watch VideoNew Orleans residents faced a massive cleanup effort and possibly weeks without power. Whole toppled trees blocked..