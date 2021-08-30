Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren to Return for New ‘Expendables’ Film for Lionsgate

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will return for a new film in “The Expendables” franchise for Lionsgate and Millennium Media, with Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa joining the cast.



The film will begin production this fall. Scott Waugh is directing from a screenplay by Spenser Cohen with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.



The first “Expendables” film was released in 2010 and directed by Stallone. It was a commercial success, grossing $274 million worldwide. Its sequel, “The Expendables 2,” was released in 2012, and a third film was released in 2014. The films have grossed $804 million globally.



“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Millennium Media for the next installment of the ‘Expendables‘ franchise,” Jason Constantine, President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film. The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”



“’The Expendables’ are back, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this star studded, action packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise,” Jeffrey Greenstein, Millennium Media President, added. “To keep it fresh and fun, we’ve added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.”



The new “Expendables” movie is produced by Statham, Kevin King Templeton, and Les Weldon Yariv Lerner, Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger on behalf of Millennium Media. Executive Producers for Millennium Media are Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films. Co-Producer is Abby Mills. Eda Kowan and Jonah Leach will oversee the film for Lionsgate.



Statham most recently starred in “Wrath of Man” and appeared in “F9.” He will next reteam with director Guy Ritchie for an untitled film. Statham is represented by 42West and Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.



Stallone most recently voiced King Shark in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” and just completed filming on the film “Samaritan.” He is represented by CAA. Lundgren recently reprised his role as Ivan Drago in “Creed II” and starred as King Nereus in “Aquaman.” He is repped by Gersh, Wonder Street and Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.