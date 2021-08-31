‘No Time to Die’ Final Trailer Blurs the Line Between ‘Villains and Heroes’ (Video)

It’s getting harder to tell the difference between good and evil, villains and heroes, as Felix Leiter says to James Bond in the latest and final trailer for “No Time To Die.”



Daniel Craig’s Bond movies have long grappled with being a super spy in the 21st Century, how technology has changed the game and how the governments in charge of someone like 007 may not be wholly altruistic either, and this latest look at “No Time to Die” drives that point home.



In it, we see Rami Malek’s villain explain how both he and James Bond “eradicate people to make the world a better place” and that we just want to see things a little “tidier.” And oh yeah, there’s also a whole lot of new action and stunts that make this look cool no matter which side you’re watching from.



“No Time to Die” is the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as 007. Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film, which also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Rory Kinnear.



It’s been a long wait and many delays for the film, but “No Time to Die” will finally open in theaters on September 30 in the UK and on October 8 in the U.S.



MGM also just announced that a documentary short film called “Being James Bond” that looks at Craig’s legacy as 007 will be available for one month as a free rental leading up to the release of “No Time to Die.”



MGM on Tuesday released both an international trailer and a US trailer for the film, and you can watch the international trailer above and the U.S. trailer here.