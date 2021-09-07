Justin Bieber Concert Doc ‘Our World’ Heads to Amazon Prime in October

A new Justin Bieber concert documentary film is coming to Amazon Prime Video next month, taking fans behind the scenes of Bieber’s first live performance in three years.



“Justin Bieber: Our World” will debut via Amazon Studios on October 8, and the film follows the pop star as he prepares for his “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber.” The show, which ushered in 2021, was his first concert in three years and took place during the pandemic, with Bieber performing for 240 guests as well as streaming the concert globally via livestream.



The film follows Bieber and his team in the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey.



Michael D. Ratner directed the film and was produced by Ratner’s OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films and Scooter Braun Films.



“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” Bieber said in a statement. “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”



“I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out,” Ratner said.



“’Justin Bieber: Our World’ is a raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him during a pivotal time in his life and career,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Filmmaker Michael D. Ratner has beautifully captured Justin’s spirit through rare moments both on and off stage. We are excited to invite Bieber fans around the world to experience what is a truly intimate portrayal of one of the world’s most iconic musicians.”



Bieber reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with his song in collaboration with The Kid LAROI, “Stay.” His song “Peaches” also hit No. 1 and hit 1.5 billion streams worldwide, and his eighth album “Justice” also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.



Ratner previously directed the documentary about Demi Lovato “Dancing With the Devil,” which was the opening night film at SXSW 2021, and he also directed Bieber’s YouTube Originals project “Seasons.”



Producers include Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Andy Mininger for OBB Pictures, with Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, and Jennifer McDaniels executive producing via Scooter Braun Films. Bieber also executive produces. Co-executive producers include Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman, and Rick Faigin.



CAA negotiated the deal.