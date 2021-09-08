Donald Trump and Son Don Jr to Commentate on Triller’s Holyfield-Belfort Boxing Match

Less than 9 months after leaving office, Donald Trump has lined up a fun new job.



Trump, and his son, Donald Trump Jr, have been hired to commentate on Triller’s upcoming boxing event, headlined by the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort match, set for Saturday. During a so-called “alternate telecast,” the two will provide commentary for all four of the scheduled Triller Fight Club matches, ESPN reported Tuesday.



The Trumps’ fight commentary will be one of two options for people shelling out $49.95 to watch 58-year-old Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort beat each other up. Longtime HBO fight commentator Jim Lampley will call the official telecast alongside former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter. Either way, the event will stream on FITE.TV.



Evander Holyfield is a 4-time world heavyweight boxing champion, with 44 wins over 57 fights during his career. MMA fighter Vitor Belfort holds several UFC titles and is tied for the third most finishes in UFC history.



Donald Trump, who will be commentating for the match on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, left office after a rough final year that included nearly 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, a battered economy, and his inciting a mob of his followers to attempt to overthrow the 2020 election via a violent, deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.



