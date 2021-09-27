Lena Dunham Marries Luis Felber
Published
Lena Dunham has married her boyfriend Luis Felber. People confirmed that the couple exchanged vows over the weekend after speculation arose Sunday when Felber alluded to their marriage...Full Article
Published
Lena Dunham has married her boyfriend Luis Felber. People confirmed that the couple exchanged vows over the weekend after speculation arose Sunday when Felber alluded to their marriage...Full Article
Lena Dunham reportedly married Luis Felber over the weekend. According to Deuxmoi, the wedding took place in London and Taylor..