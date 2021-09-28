'Blah, blah, blah': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for response to climate change
Greta Thunberg dismissed the promises of world leaders to address climate change as "blah, blah, blah."
Giving a speech at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy, the Swedish activist said the words of “our so-called leaders” had..
Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist, who has been campaigning since the age of 15.She is well known for challenging..