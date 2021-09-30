Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is in a major eruption for the first time since 2018. The eruption is within the boundaries of a national park and no homes are nearby. (Sept. 30)
One of the most active volcanoes on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed..
The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption is in "full swing," but local officials says no homes are in danger at the moment.