Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster out with shoulder injury in Broncos game
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is done for the day after a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Denver.Full Article
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter against the Broncos and was ruled out.