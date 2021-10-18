Who was Colin Powell? First Black Secretary of State dies from COVID complications.
The four-star general rose through the ranks to become Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and served as Secretary of State.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American..
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to COVID-19 complications. The politician was fully vaccinated.